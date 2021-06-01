Sytner repositions CarShop brand to ‘rise above new players’ and become the ‘go-to’ place for used cars

Dealer group Sytner has announced its repositioning its CarShop brand to make it the ‘go-to place’ for used cars.

The used car retailer will be introducing a new ‘home of good carma’ strategy in an attempt to become ‘one of the UK’s best loved brands’, it says, and overhaul the used car industry’s old-fashioned image.

Along with this, CarShop says it’s seeking to ‘rise above the new players’ in the used car marketplace which are all ‘jostling for position’ and become the ‘go-to place to find your perfect used car’.

CarShop’s new ‘good carma’ strategy will prioritise on offering customers both online and physical sales rather than focussing on just one, and offer customers a price match guarantee, three-month warranty and 14-day money back guarantee regardless if they’ve bought online, over the phone or in-store.

CarShop insists the new ‘home of good carma’ strategy is not just a strap-line but a wider direction for the business.

Employees will be encouraged to ‘spread good carma’ with customers and the wider community, for example.

‘Home of good carma’ will be backed up by a multi-million-pound advertising campaign comprising digital, TV and radio advertising as well as online, social and in-store promotion.

Nigel Hurley, CarShop CEO, said: ‘Our new “home of good carma” thinking encapsulates everything that CarShop stands for – from the meticulous way we source and service our vehicles, to the friendly way in which we engage with our customers and fellow colleagues.

‘It is our commitment to do the right thing by everyone and that is the way that CarShop will become a nationally recognised and loved brand. This isn’t window dressing either – it’s something that we wholeheartedly believe in and care about, and something that myself and the whole team at CarShop will strive to live up to, all day, every day.

‘This change in direction gives us a huge and exciting opportunity to really shake off any old-fashioned notions people might still have about buying a used car and show what a great experience it can be.

‘We want every single customer to feel comfortable and confident when choosing to buy a car with us.’