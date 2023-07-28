Team from Drive Motor Retail to take on poignant charity walk in honour of colleague who took his own life

A team from dealer group Drive Motor Retail is to take on a gruelling 12 hour walk as they look to raise money for charity.

The group, based at the firm’s Stockton-on-Tees site, will complete the 32 mile trek to in order to fundraise for Mind mental health charity.

They have decided to take on the challenge in order to honour a former colleague, who took their own life earlier in the year.

Six members of the service team will be participating in tomorrow’s (July 29) event, with the walk kicking off at 4:30am in Normanby.

The walkers, who will be joined by friends throughout the day, are expected to reach their final destination in Whitby by 4.30pm.

Among those to offer support to the cause has been Andy Preston, the former Mayor of Middlesbrough, who has donated £100.

The team will include vehicle mechanic Andrew English, who said: ‘We are extremely excited to do the walk, as we understand the importance of mental health and want to do our part in raising awareness and funds for such a vital cause”.

‘I was devastated when I found out the news that my colleague had taken his own life, especially since he was always joking and smiling.

‘This is why we believe that by participating in the walk, we can help to encourage others to seek help when they need it rather than trying to hide their struggles.

‘We are thrilled to have the opportunity to come together as a community and show our support for those who may be struggling with mental health issues.’

Chris Shutt, general manager at Drive Stockton, has shown his support for the effort by lending a van for the team to use as a support vehicle. The van will be signed up for the day to provide refreshments and transportation to those who are injured.

Shutt added: ‘Supporting charities like Mind is a fantastic cause, and our team are always keen to participate in events like this.

‘As a company, Drive places a lot of importance on supporting good causes, so providing a van to support the team is our small way of helping the walkers complete the challenge.

‘We welcome any contribution, no matter how big or small, so that we can raise as much as possible for Mind.’

Pictured: Drive Motor Retail Stockton (Google Street View)