Teenager admits to major theft at used car dealership which saw vehicle and keys swiped

A teenager has been released on bail after admitting to breaking into a used car dealership and carrying out a major theft.

Jason Kirkby, 18, forced entry to Solid Cars Ltd in Wallyford, Scotland in October 2022, before proceeding to ransack the site.

The East Lothian Courier reports that youngster stole an unnamed vehicle from the site, which stocks around 40 used cars at a time.

He also swiped 50 sets of vehicle keys, a digital camera and lens during the theft.

Meanwhile, the dealership’s CCTV system and a USB stick were also stolen from the unit at Wallyford Industrial Estate.

Kirkby, who was still a minor at the time of the incident, has now appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court where he pleaded guilty to carrying out the theft.

The court heard that the teen was already on bail for another offence when the Solid Cars burglary took place and that he acted with other persons, currently unknown.

After hearing evidence, Sheriff Ian Anderson released the Kirkby on bail for social work reports to be prepared.

He is now due to be sentenced later this month.