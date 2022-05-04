Log in
Tees Valley Motors signs up with SsangYong after departure of Mitsubishi

  • Family-run dealership has a four-car showroom for SsangYong
  • Tees Valley Motors was a Mitsubishi dealership for almost 17 years
  • MD of SsangYong Motor UK tells of delight at expansion in north-east

Tees Valley Motors has become the latest former Mitsubishi dealership to join the SsangYong network.

The four-car showroom in Darlington boasts modern facilities with a hospitality area for customers, who can enjoy complimentary refreshments as well as free wi-fi.

Kevin Griffin, managing director of SsangYong Motor UK, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Tees Valley Motors to the SsangYong franchise and to extend our representation in the north-east.

‘The team has a wealth of experience and an outstanding reputation which will ensure an excellent customer journey.’

Tees Valley SsangYong managing director Neal Gibson added: ‘Here at Tees Valley Motors, we pride ourselves on providing an exceptional customer experience and also on retaining future business by developing strong relationships with our customers – indeed, many have become good friends.

‘Our staff are extremely loyal, with many being with us since we opened, and there is always a friendly face to welcome customers, both new and old.

‘We look forward to welcoming our customers and introducing them to the SsangYong brand.’

Established in October 2004, Tees Valley Motors is a family-run business that represented Mitsubishi for nearly 17 years until the manufacturer halted sales of new cars in the UK.

The SsangYong model line-up comprises the flagship Rexton 4×4, facelifted Musso pick-up, the Tivoli compact SUV, plus crossover Korando including the new pure-electric variant.

The dealership also has a large external forecourt as well as an aftersales centre that offers servicing, MOT and repairs.

