Tesla expects to open new Manchester showroom at former Mercedes site in coming months

Tesla is expecting to open a new showroom in Manchester within the first quarter of 2024.

The EV giant submitted plans earlier in the year to transform a former Mercedes site on Rowsley Street, near Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City Council approved the proposals for a showroom, servicing centre and office space and Tesla now says it hopes to have the site operational soon.

Insider Media reports that the development is part of a wider plan to invest heavily in Manchester’s local economy and community.

The redeveloped site will include several of Tesla’s Superchargers, which will be available to owners of all electric vehicles.

The Elon Musk-led outfit is also opening another Supercharger in the city, which is set to have 14 public stalls.

Plans for the new showroom were submitted by ELG Planning, on behalf of Tesla.

In a letter to planners, the firm said: ‘The existing building has been in long-term use as a car servicing facility with car showroom and ancillary offices, an established Sui Generis use.

‘Our client [Tesla] seeks to operate and use the building for the same mix of uses, including car servicing, car showroom, and ancillary offices.’

After taking submissions from ELG, the council decided that planning permission was not even required as ‘the proposed use is not materially different to the previous use of the building and site’.

The new site will join a vehicle collection centre in Trafford Park and a sales and service location in Stockport, as Tesla grows its presence in Manchester.

Car Dealer has approached Tesla for comment.