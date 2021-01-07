Tesla has announced it opened six new dealers across the UK in 2020 and plans to open more this year.

Called ‘Tesla Locations’, the sites opened in Newcastle, Winchester, Gatwick, Belfast, Birmingham and Chelmsford.

It takes Tesla’s UK network up to 25 – 15 of which having servicing capacity.

More sites are due for opening early this year including one in Glasgow, which will see the American car brand taking over an ex-Car Store site.

It’ll join locations in Aberdeen and Edinburgh already operating north of the border.

Tesla says the new locations have increased available service appointments by over 130 per cent, and decreased waiting times for appointments by more than 60 per cent.

The UK expansion is part of Tesla’s wider European growth plans which has seen the number of locations grow by 30 per cent, service appointments rise by 99 per cent and a 54 per cent reduction in waiting times.

Tesla announced in February 2019 it would be closing all dealerships around the world to slash costs and allow it to reduce the price of the Model 3.

However, in late-March 2019, it backtracked on the those plans and decided to keep stores open.

Along with the expansion of UK locations in 2020, Tesla also rolled out 180 new Superchargers in 20 new or expanded locations.

The news comes as the Tesla Model 3 was December’s best-selling new car with 5,798 registrations.