The most scrapped used cars of 2024 – Ford Focus tops list for eighth year

The Ford Focus has retained its title as the most scrapped car of 2024, with it topping the list for the eighth consecutive year.

The Ford Focus made up 6.3% of cars scrapped in the UK last year, according to the figures from Scrap Car Comparison, which uses its own internal figures to produce the top 10.

In second place was the Vauxhall Astra (5.6%) and Vauxhall Corsa (4.8%).

The average age of cars scrapped using Scrap Car Comparison in 2024 was 17 years, and those cars on the list were some of the biggest sellers of the early 2000s and 2010s.

The list saw the Mini hatch climbing the ranks, first appearing two years ago, to eighth place.

The Peugeot 207 and Volkswagen Polo took the last two places, pushing out the previous ninth and tenth place BMW 3 Series and Ford Transit.

Top 10 most scrapped car models in 2024

Rank Car Model % of Vehicles Scrapped 1 Ford Focus 6.3% 2 Vauxhall Astra 5.6% 3 Vauxhall Corsa 4.8% 4 Ford Fiesta 4.4% 5 Volkswagen Golf 2.5% 6 Renault Clio 2.5% 7 Vauxhall Zafira 2.3% 8 Mini Hatch (Cooper/One) 2.2% 9 Peugeot 207 2.0% 10 Volkswagen Polo 1.7%

Although the Focus was the most scrapped model, Vauxhall was the most scrapped brand.

The British manufacturer, now owned by Stellantis, made 17.3% of the cars that were scrapped last year.

With the Fiesta and Focus both in the top ten, it’s unsurprising Ford was still the second most scrapped brand in 2024 too.

This was followed by Volkswagen in fourth and Peugeot in fifth.

Rank Car Make % of Vehicles Scrapped 1 Vauxhall 17.3% 2 Ford 16.8% 3 Volkswagen 7.2% 4 Peugeot 6.8% 5 Renault 5.9% 6 Citroen 4.5% 7 Nissan 3.5% 8 BMW 3.3% 9 Honda 3.0% 10 Audi 2.9%

David Kottaun, operations manager at Scrap Car Comparison said: ‘Looking at our most scrapped car models is something that we’ve done quite a few times in recent years, and it’s always interesting to see which cars come out on top.

‘The likes of the Ford Focus, Vauxhall Corsa and Vauxhall Astra have featured as the top three for many of these years, likely due to their popularity in the 00s, as these cars may now be coming to the end of their useful life.

‘However, it’s interesting to see which cars are a little more transient within the topflight, with the likes of the Volkswagen Polo and Peugeot 207 replacing the Ford Transit and BMW 3 Series for this year. Who knows, maybe one of these cars will go on to be top in a few years!’