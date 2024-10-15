The Paris Motor Show is back and these are the exciting new cars which have caught our eye

The Paris Motor Show is back in the automotive calendar after six years away and there of plenty of exciting new models for car lovers to sink their teeth into.

The event, which was once a staple of the motoring year, was last held in 2018 but is now back in full swing – offering the French brands in particular, the chance to show off a little ‘je ne sais quoi’.

Not only that, but an array of electric and performance vehicles are on show, demonstrating that the future of transportation has a lot of excitement in store.

We’ve put together a list of some of the stars of the show, highlighting the vehicles that could turn heads when they arrive on the public roads in the near future.

Renault 4

First we had the Renault 5 EV and now we’ve got the 4 EV which harks back to the much-loved small hatchback of the 1960s.

Now reimagined as an electric SUV, the 4 is set to go up against the likes of the Peugeot E-2008 and Vauxhall Mokka and sits on the same platform as the smaller 5 in the range.

Under the bonnet, there are the same 40kWh or 52kWh battery packs as its smaller sibling, with the latter getting a claimed 249 miles between charges. In contrast, the smaller battery setup gets a claimed 186 miles according to Renault.

Like the old car from the 60s, this new car features some quirky design cues such as the low boot lid, flat front end and lower body lines along the doors. Inside, it’s almost identical to the 5 with the same 10-inch infotainment screen that features Google built-in and physical shortcut buttons.

Renault Twingo

The small EV market is currently desperate for affordable models like the Dacia Spring and Hyundai Inster and Renault have now decided the time is right to elbow in on the action.

The latest Twingo concept will see the nameplate return to our shores after a five-year absence with a compact new city car, set to cost under £17,000

The EV shares design elements with the much-talked about 5 hatchback with a similar face and round front headlights. There are also vents on the bonnet which hark back to those on the original car from 1993 and the round door handles are also from the Twingo of yesteryear.

The new model will come with five doors and hidden rear handles which aren’t like the original Twingo but are similar to the third-generation car.

Further details are yet to be revealed for the final production car, but watch this space for more details in the new year.

Leapmotor B10

The result of Stellantis’s new partnership in China, the Leapmotor B10 will be aiming to compete with the likes of the new Mini Aceman when it arrives on British shores next year.

It will sit on Stellantis’s new 3.5 architecture platform allowing for a lot of advanced driver safety systems while inside there will be a customisable digital cockpit, too.

The B10 is just the tip of the iceberg of what to expect from this new start-up company, with the C16, C10 and T03 all new models coming to market very soon.

Citroen Ami



Launched in the UK four years ago, the Citroen Ami quadricycle arrived on these shores and quickly became something of a darling of the UK’s motoring press.

Cute and cuddly, the Renault Twizzy rival won huge acclaim from road testers, who were won over by its back to basic approach to motoring.

Now given a mid-life makeover, the Ami has been given an updated look inspired by the Oli concept from 2022 alongside a new wheel design, a flatter front bumper and design cues from the legendary 2CV with its slots of the front wings and more pronounced wheel arches.

However, the drivetrain remains the same with the vehicle getting a 5.5kWh battery pack that produces 8bhp and gives a claimed electric range of 46 miles.

Citroen C5 Aircross concept

Citroen has given us a hint of what the next C5 Aircross will look like with the concept version. The new car will use the Stellantis STLA Medium architecture, just like the Peugeot 3008 and 5008 – which allows for a multiple selection of different powertrains.

It’s also rumoured that the car will use the same 73kWh and 98kWh battery pack for the electric versions as in the Peugeots as well. This concept suggests that the next generation of C5 Aircross will be bigger, longer and more practical, too.

The exterior design is similar to the C3 Aircross and with hints of the Oli concept showcased back in 2022, alongside the gloss black lower wheel arch trims giving it a more rugged look.

The production car is due to be released in the middle of next year with hybrid and electric versions to be offered, as well.

Alpine A110 R Ultime

One of the most exciting and expensive cars at the show is the Alpine A110 R Ultime.

Limited to just 110 examples globally, the A110 R Ultime will cost the equivalent of around £222,000, which makes it the most expensive Alpine there has ever been. Performance has also been enhanced with an extra 49bhp, taking power to 345bhp and the car can now do 0-60mph in 3.6 seconds.

Alpine claims that the downforce has been improved by up to 160kg and there is a new and improved gearbox, a new exhaust, adjustable dampers and upgraded brakes for the best possible stopping power. The firm hasn’t confirmed how many of the 110 units will be coming to the UK.