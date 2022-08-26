Time is running out – Get your Car Dealer Power 2022 votes in NOW!

Have you voted yet for the Car Dealer Power 2022 awards?

If not, you need to get a move on because the deadline for nominations is next Wednesday – August 31 – so if you haven’t done so already, get your nominations in NOW!

They give dealers the ideal opportunity to say exactly what they think about the companies they regularly do business with.

Have they surpassed themselves or have they been a disaster? This is the chance for dealers to let them know – but time is running out!

There are 20 supplier categories, covering areas such as websites, paint protection and auctions, plus two for manufacturers.

Winning a Car Dealer Power trophy really does scream out you’re the best – and it isn’t just us saying that!

Car Dealer Power award winner G3 Vehicle Auctions says that scooping the Auction House of the Year prize last year was a direct result of listening to its dealers and keeping physical sales at the forefront of its offering.

Many of the G3 team tuned into the live online announcement from their auction hall to find out they’d scooped the accolade, and they were ecstatic to see their hard work rewarded with recognition from their industry peers and customers.

The Yorkshire-based auction house’s co-owner and director, Matt Dale, was eager to congratulate every staff member who had a hand in G3 winning its first Car Dealer Power award and he described what winning the award had meant to the company.

‘We made a bold statement by opening our brand-new physical auction centre in the middle of a pandemic.

‘And not only was it a hugely successful year of trading in 2021 for G3, but to also win such a prestigious award voted for by car dealers really shows that we are doing the right thing by improving our offering year on year,’ he said.

‘We were extremely honoured to top the votes for Auction House of the Year, and seeing firsthand how hard each and every member of the team had worked to create up to 14 physical sales every month for our dealers to attend, we couldn’t be prouder.

‘We were up against plenty of experienced competition, and just being nominated for this award really gave us the confidence to feel like we were in with a chance.

‘The national recognition it carries gives us an immense sense of pride, showing just how much a focus on customer service plays in creating a lasting impression.’

As a result of the award, G3 has reported a jump in key metrics such as a 56 per cent increase in buyer account applications year on year, and a 105 per cent increase in the number of dealerships that are now using G3 to dispose of their vehicles.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

Dale added: ‘We would like to thank our customers and peers for voting for G3 last year and hope they do so again.’

It only takes a few minutes to complete the Car Dealer Power survey. Independent dealers can skip the manufacturer questions and go straight to naming the best suppliers.

Voting closes on Wednesday, August 31. The awards will be handed over in October after the winners have been named in a special video, due to be aired on Wednesday, October 12.