Who won what in Car Dealer Power Awards 2021? Meet the best suppliers to the motor trade

Voted for by car dealers up and down the country, the Car Dealer Power Awards 2021 are unique as they’re the only ones voted for by the motor trade.

The special award video – which you can watch above – has named the best car manufacturer to represent, the car dealers’ Car of the Year as well as the best suppliers in 20 categories.

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘We’re delighted to be naming the best of the best in the car industry supplier world in our digital awards once again.

‘Firms up and down the country have worked incredibly hard to ensure their partners’ businesses kept running smoothly during the pandemic.

‘We’ve heard some incredible stories from dealers of the lengths suppliers have gone to to keep their customers happy and we’re delighted to be naming the best in our Car Dealer Power Awards.

‘A win or highly commended place is something to be very proud of so all the firms named in our awards video should be very proud indeed.’

We named winners in the following categories: 

In the feature long Car Dealer Power Awards 2021 video we also revealed the best and worst car manufacturers to represent in the UK.

And the team got behind the wheel of our top three Cars of the Year as voted for by car dealers.

You can read about our winners and highly commended placed firms in our dedicated Car Dealer Power section.

James is the founder and editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, and CEO of parent company Baize Group. James has been a motoring journalist for more than 20 years writing about cars and the car industry.

