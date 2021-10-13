Auction House of the Year – Car Dealer Power 2021

It’s not just high used car values which have made their impact on the industry this year, but high auction prices too.

This year the auction and remarketing sector has arguably borne the brunt of Covid closures with many auction houses operating behind closed doors and selling via online platforms.

This has led many dealers to wonder whether Covid-19 has killed off the traditional auction lanes and replaced them with a purely online route to buying and selling cars.

One company which has practically laughed at the idea of auction lanes, the mandatory bacon sandwich and the general hubbub being killed off for good is G3 Vehicle Auctions.

This year it opened the UK’s first purpose-built, independently-owned facility for nearly 20 years. The new site in Yorkshire cost £12m and the traditional auction experience was at the heart of the development.

It’s this focus on getting back to cars filling the lanes but also embracing modern digital tools which has seen G3 Vehicle Auctions be named by dealers as Auction House of the Year.

The importance of winning a Car Dealer Power award is not lost on sales director Nick Thompson.

‘We are absolutely over the moon to win this award,’ he told James Batchelor.

‘Over the past 18 months, we have spent a lot of time and money in our infrastructure and in building this business. This is testament to the staff.’

Thompson is clear on why he thinks the company has snatched the award from rivals Manheim, too.

He said: ‘We’ve tried to create a unique experience for both vendor and buyer. We have the latest technology so our buyers can have everything at their fingertips, and we have a really pleasant place for people to come to.

‘Also, the service levels we provide are second to none.’