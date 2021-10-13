Product Innovation of the Year – Car Dealer Power 2021

Used car marketplace Motorway has shaken things up with its approach to buying and selling used cars and that’s been reflected by the massive vote of confidence from dealers.

Sales director James Bush told James Baggott: ‘It’s a real honour to win this award. We’re absolutely made up with it.

‘For us, especially as it’s been voted for by the dealers themselves, it just carries so much more weight, knowing that what we’re doing here is well received by the dealers.

‘We’ve always tried to position Motorway as there for the dealers, trying to bring them the best stock we can.

‘This is a real vindication that Motorway is so highly regarded by dealers and the whole team are absolutely delighted, so yes – we’re really, really happy!’

Motorway recently ramped up its profile with a major national advertising campaign across TV, outdoor, radio and digital channels to show people how they can get the best deal from the comfort of their own home.

Bush said Motorway had changed the way dealers can buy stock, obtaining it directly from sellers, cutting out the traditional middle men, being completely online and trying to get a better deal for everyone involved – buyers and sellers.

‘We make buying great stock easy for car dealers and now we’re doing it on a big scale.’

Reflecting on what made the company a winner, he said: ‘Dealers rely on us to have the best quality stock and the most unique stock.

‘The biggest thing for us is that the stock itself is so unique – the fact that it comes directly from the sellers. That’s how we started out and we’ve just used that and pushed on from there.

‘Our product team is incredible – they’re constantly speaking to the dealers and trying to understand what it is that they need from us. That attitude and the hunger to be the best has really paid off.’