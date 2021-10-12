Website Provider of the Year for Independent Dealers – Car Dealer Power 2021

Independent dealers have been accelerating their websites in their droves over the last 12 months as this has become the starting point for more car buyers than ever before.

Working in the used car market has its challenges when it comes to e-commerce but website providers have been working hard to make it as seamless as possible for their customers.

According to car dealers, 67 Degrees have gone above and beyond in the last year to really make a difference to their customer experience and sales.

Cheryl Humphries, PR manager at 67 Degrees, said: ‘We’re absolutely over the moon to win this award!

‘The team is ecstatic to win this for the fourth year in row, especially in what’s been our fifth anniversary of the business this year.’

When asked why she thinks car dealers love 67 Degrees so much, Humphries added: ‘I think over and above we are just normal people who are really good to work with.

‘We’re quite small as a brand and we really try to humanise ourselves as much as possible.

‘We’re really hands-on with our customers and we’re not just a nine to five agency, we’re always at the end of the phone.

‘We have Whatsapp groups with all our dealers so they can contact us at any time, day or night.

‘Throughout Covid that’s been really important as we’ve been working to make sure everyone’s website is working at full capability as well as implementing a lot of new products such as e-commerce and end-to-end buying services.’

Click play on the video at the top of this page to hear the interview in full.