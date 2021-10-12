Recruitment Agency of the Year – Car Dealer Power 2021

Building the right team is one of the most important parts of running a successful car dealership – which means having a great recruitment agency to help out is vital.

The best around make sure that new staff are a perfect fit, that will not only do a great job but also stay the distance to become a valuable part of the team.

Perfect Placement have won the Recruitment Agency of the Year award at Car Dealer Power nine times now, and director Dan Unstead was proud to be collecting the gong once again.

He said: ‘We’re overwhelmed and so thrilled.

‘It’s one of those awards that every year in the back of our minds we hope we’re going to win but this is our ninth year winning the award so I’m blown away to be honest.

‘I’m so thankful to our car dealer clients that have taken the time to recognise how valuable our service is to them and vote for us on this occasion.’

Dealers praised their fantastic customer service and the lengths Perfect Placement will go to to ensure that candidates are right for their client.

He added: ‘We’ve been doing what we do since 2003, so it’s 18 years of doing this.

‘We’ve spent a lot of time over that period improving, and striving to give our clients and candidates the best possible experience we can.

‘I tend to just focus on what we’re doing here, and providing the best service is what keeps us motivated.

‘With all of our clients we start with a really good understanding of their business, we want to understand their culture, and know what they are looking for before we embark on finding candidates.’

You can hear everything Unstead had to say about the work they do at Perfect Placement by clicking play on the video above.