TLA and Motorway partner to make car selling and buying process even simpler for consumers

Customer acquisition partner TLA and digital car auction platform Motorway have announced their new partnership that aims to significantly simplify the car buying and selling process for consumers.

Car buyers looking to enquire on a car using any of TLA’s websites will now be able to get an instant price on a vehicle they might be looking to sell. They can then easily start the process of selling it by heading direct to Motorway’s website.

This partnership is now live on AskAPrice.com and will soon be added to Green.car and CarKeys.co.uk.

Anton Hanley, CEO at TLA, said: ‘This partnership forms a key part of TLA’s mission to connect consumers to the perfect car to meet their needs, while also saving them time and money.

‘By providing this superior level of service to consumers, we are able to direct ready-to-purchase customers to major car brands of their choice.

‘This customer-first approach is the reason over 80% of the UK’s automotive OEMs choose to work with us, and has seen TLA drive over £700 million sales over the last year, to be the market leader in the space.’

Alex Buttle, co-founder at Motorway, said: ‘The majority of consumers looking to purchase a new car have an old vehicle to sell, and by partnering with TLA we can connect the dots for consumers so they can buy and sell with ease with limited time and effort needed on their part.

‘Our vision is creating a better car market for everyone by taking the stress out of selling cars and ensuring consumers get the best deal for their old motor, so they have more money to put into their new purchase.

‘To date, 65,000 used cars have been sold on Motorway, with currently a new sale agreed every 10 minutes – we’re growing at an incredible rate, sales in the last 12 months have tripled as more consumers look for a new and better way to sell their car.’