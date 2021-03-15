TLA has made Robin Sutherland its chief marketing officer as it looks to expand.

The performance tech platform, which connects new car buyers with brands such as BMW, Ford and Volkswagen, said he would develop its consumer strategy.

Sutherland brings with him 20 years’ experience in the e-commerce, travel and new media sectors.

It includes four years at ebookers where, as marketing director then managing director, he managed the platform and marketing transition after its acquisition by Expedia.

His role at TLA will involve driving forward its business and consumer propositions and developing its network of publisher partnerships.

Sutherland said: ‘I’m delighted to join TLA at a pivotal moment for both the business and the automotive sector more generally.

‘The growth of electric vehicles combined with the growing use of online channels for car research and booking has changed consumer behaviour immeasurably.

‘We now have the opportunity via the rise of digital to really support consumers through this evolution, and part of my role at TLA will be to ensure that we make the car-buying process as simple and intuitive as possible.’

TLA chief executive Anton Hanley said: ‘These are exciting times for TLA and we are confident that Robin’s appointment will fast-track the development of our consumer proposition and customer acquisition across our owned and publisher sites.

‘TLA has made great strides over what has been a difficult last year – we now work directly with over 80 per cent of UK automotive OEMs – and bringing Robin’s expertise into the fold will help to drive further gains for TLA.’