BCA’s first exclusively online caravan and motorhome sale saw all the lots sold.

Nearly 800 trade customers registered to bid for the auction, which was held on June 1, and many of the 50 or so vehicles went for far in excess of their expected values, said the auctioneers.

Physical auctions are currently barred, only being allowed to open their doors again from June 15, so long as the government’s five tests are met and the auction houses follow the Covid-19 secure guidelines to protect staff and public.

BCA said bidding during the online auction was frenzied at times, with every lot sold.

Chief operating officer Stuart Pearson said: ‘BCA holds the only regular programme of caravan and motorhome auctions anywhere in the UK and this gave us a great platform to stage this first-ever online-only caravan and motorhome sale.

‘This event offered our customers the opportunity to bid and buy safely and remotely via BCA Online or the BCA Buyer app, from wherever they may be located. The response was exceptional, with nearly 800 bidders logging on throughout the sale and many vehicles soaring past their pre-sale estimates.’

He added: ‘The demand in this sale underlines reports in the national and regional press that a surge of interest in leisure vehicles and holiday homes is expected in the UK, allowing families to enjoy a change of scenery safely and in keeping with the social distancing policies currently in place.’

Among the stars of the show was a 2019-registered Bailey Autograph 79-4 Motorhome, pictured, featuring a kitchen with cooker, fridge and microwave oven, plus fixed bed, washroom, heater and TV. It sold for £45,600, which was more than £7,000 above the guide value.

Meanwhile, a 2012-registered Nu Venture Rio Motorhome sold for £24,100 – more than twice the guide value. The compact two-berth vehicle, which is based on a Citroen Dispatch, boasted a fully equipped kitchen and washroom.

BCA’s next online caravan sale will be in July.

