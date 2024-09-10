Toyota Aygo named the most reliable used car for first-time buyers

The Toyota Aygo is the most reliable used car for first-time buyers, a new survey has revealed.

Warranty Solutions Group quizzed 500 motorists aged 18 to 25 who had one of its warranties, number-crunching repair claims for the 10 best-selling used models according to Auto Express and the SMMT that were sold via its dealer network over the past 12 months.

The city car took the crown as the most reliable second-hand car with a warranty claim rate of 6.25%.

Its top three most common claims were air compressors averaging a repair cost of £469.53, clutch release bearings (£341.16) and front wiper motors (£289.31).

In second place was the Ford Fiesta (8.32%), with the supermini’s three most common issues being the starter motor at £386.56, alternator (£235.96) and battery (£186.75).

Third was the Suzuki Swift with an average claim rate of 8.99%. Its most common issues were timing chains (£1,630.44), alternators (£249.81) and coil springs (£164.20).

Meanwhile, the bottom three models comprised the Volkswagen Polo (12.68%), Fiat 500 (14.05%) and Vauxhall Corsa (17.87%).

WSG group director Steph Newbery, commented: ‘The superminis market segment is shrinking, what with the Ford Fiesta ceasing production and fewer manufacturers investing in small cars as a result of the growing demand for hybrid and electric SUVs and saloons.

Top 10 first-time buyer cars reliability data – claim rate in brackets

Toyota Aygo (6.25%) Ford Fiesta (8.32%) Suzuki Swift (8.99%) Skoda Fabia (10.66%) Renault Clio (10.93%) Seat Ibiza (11.78%) Hyundai i20 (12.46%) Volkswagen Polo (12.68%) Fiat 500 (14.05%) Vauxhall Corsa (17.87%)

Source: Warranty Solutions Group

‘In the used car market, there is a great selection of reliable and affordable models for new drivers which offer great styling, safety features and affordability.’

She added that running costs and insurance premiums were the two main factors that influenced the car-buying decisions of the survey respondents.

Almost two-thirds (62%) of the vehicles analysed were between five and seven years old.

The most common issues across the 10 models in thatage range were Nox sensors, alternators, water pumps and suspension failures – mainly coil springs and shock absorbers – while electrical and electronic systems collectively made up the biggest percentage of all claims paid at 20.23%.