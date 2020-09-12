Toyota GB has announced a new president and managing director – Agustín Martín.

Martín will take over on October 1, replacing Paul Van der Burgh who is retiring from the company.

Martín is currently CEO of London-based Toyota Connected Europe (TCEU) and vice president Connected Technologies at Toyota Motor Europe.

Before TCEU, Martín worked within Toyota European operations starting in 1995, including holding the roles of president and CEO of Toyota Spain from 2015, Toyota Motor Europe (TME) marketing director from 2012 and previously TME product planning general manager.

Paul Van der Burgh was appointed president and managing director of Toyota (GB) PLC in July 2015 following a series of executive roles in Toyota Motor Europe, including marketing director and director of the Lexus brand.

During his TGB presidency, the company was ranked 15th and number one in the industry in the 2020 Sunday Times Best Companies list.

Van der Burgh also supported a range of diversity initiatives as a founder member of the Automotive 30% Club.

Van der Burgh plans to move to Northumberland ‘to enjoy life to the full in one of the most beautiful parts of the world.’

Commenting on the change, Dr Johan van Zyl, president and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe, said: ‘I would like to thank Paul for his great contribution to the success, and particularly the transformation of, Toyota GB over what has been a period of rapid change in the industry. I wish him a long and healthy retirement.

‘I am sure Agustín is a very worthy successor and will use his experience, especially in mobility and connected technologies, to keep Toyota GB at the forefront of customer satisfaction.’