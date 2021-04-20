Toyota has taken the wraps off a new concept SUV that gives the world the first look at a series of electric vehicles from the manufacturer that are to go on sale from 2022.

The bZ4X, which has been developed with Subaru, is medium-sized and has all-wheel drive.

The ‘bZ’ refers to Toyota’s Beyond Zero commitment to carbon neutrality and beyond, which the manufacturer says makes it ‘more than just a means of transport’ – it’s ‘a comfortable and connected space where people can enjoy spending time together on a journey’ as well.

It’s built on the new e-TNGA platform, developed specifically for electric vehicles to give more scope for larger batteries, optimum weight distribution and maximum cabin space.

The SUV also is said to have a solar charging system that improves the range, which is yet to be revealed.

A long wheelbase and short overhangs maximise the gap between the wheels, with the battery flat and low beneath the car. As a result, Toyota says the concept has similar rear legroom to a much larger SUV.

The quirkily shaped steering wheel is a result of a new steering system that means the driver doesn’t have to move their hands around the wheel.

The production version of the bZ4X is set to go on sale in the summer of 2022 as the first in a fleet of 15 electric Toyotas by 2025.