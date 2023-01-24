Log in
Close Brothers Motor Finance Mission Christmas toy appeal 2022Close Brothers Motor Finance Mission Christmas toy appeal 2022

Supplier News

Toys R Them… Close Brothers Motor Finance staff raise more than £6,000 for children’s charity

  • Automotive finance firm partners with Cash for Kids for fifth year in a row
  • Thousands raised for Mission Christmas appeal to help cash-strapped families
  • It means poorly and vulnerable children didn’t miss out on presents
  • Close Brothers Motor Finance MD tells of pride in staff
Time 10:57 am, January 24, 2023

Staff at Close Brothers Motor Finance have helped make sick and underprivileged children smile by raising more than £6,000 for the UK’s largest annual toy appeal.

The company said the cost-of-living crisis and rocketing inflation had pushed families into unprecedented financial hardship.

Rising energy prices and household bills had put extra financial pressure on many parents, meaning Christmas presents were unaffordable for some.

So, for the fifth year in a row, Close Brothers hooked up with UK charity Cash for Kids to support its Mission Christmas appeal.

Employees plus friends, families and partner companies collectively raised £4,700 and gave more than 1,500 gifts.

Having agreed to match-fund employee donations, Close Brothers added £1,470, taking the total to £6,170. In all, the appeal raised £14.2m.

Every pound and present given stays within the area where it’s raised, helping those children most in need within the local communities of donors.

Seán Kemple, managing director of Close Brothers Motor Finance, said: ‘Each year, the generosity of the team at Close Brothers Motor Finance has shone through, with hundreds of us working together to have a positive impact within our local communities.

‘This year, once again, individuals have gone out of their way to bring Santa to children, despite the turbulent and worrying economic climate.

‘I’m immensely proud of the effort put in by everyone to prioritise and support the next generation’s most vulnerable.’

