Tributes pour in for Paul Winfield after former Motorpoint director passes away at 68

Tributes have been pouring in for former Motorpoint operations director Paul Winfield, who has passed away at the age of 68.

Winfield spent 18 years with the used car supermarket business, helping to transform it into the giant that it is today.

He retired from his position in 2016 but remained a popular figure within the industry even after calling time on his career.

The news of his passing was confirmed yesterday by Motorpoint CEO, Mark Carpenter.

‘It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of Paul Winfield,’ he wrote on LinkedIn. ‘Paul worked tirelessly as our operations director for almost 20 years and was instrumental in Motorpoint’s success over this period.

‘Many of us knew Paul very well, and his enormous personality and charisma will be greatly missed.

‘On a personal level, Paul welcomed me warmly when I first joined Motorpoint in 2011, and he was both great company and a passionate leader in our business.

‘Paul always had a funny story to tell, had bags of energy and was always on hand to help a team when under pressure – he’d be washing cars if we had a backlog, which was hugely respected by those who worked with him.

‘All of us at Motorpoint will greatly miss Paul, and our thoughts are very much with his wife, Helen and their three children at this difficult time.

‘Rest in peace PW – you were one of a kind.’

‘A genuinely lovely human’

In response to the news, several well-known faces from across the industry have been paying their respects.

Jill Cordon, head of sales at Cap HPI, said: ‘Very sad news. Paul was a genuinely lovely human who I enjoyed working with and getting to know over the years as Motorpoint grew.

‘He always talked with such pride about his family with his great smile and we would talk horses and cars when we had talked business. Thinking of them at this sad time and all of the Motorpoint team.’

Adam Gilmore, sales & stock director at Peter Vardy, added: ‘A true leader and role model for so many, I would go as far to say he was the foundation of the business for so many years.

‘Loved and respected by all, RIP boss.’

Howard Thompson, MD and founder at ON Advertising, described Winfield as ‘a rare gentleman’ and ‘one of a kind’.

He said: ‘So privileged to have worked with this rare gentleman. So much history, so many great memories spanning over 20 years.

‘A huge loss. A brand builder, class leader, high standards manager and good friend. Properly one of a kind.’

Main image: Paul Winfield (left) handing over a cheque to help keep the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance flying (2013).

