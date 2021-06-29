Log in

News

TrustFord records £5.2m loss in 2020 but boss predicts 2021 will be its ‘best-ever’ year with £2bn turnover predicted

  • Ford Retail – which trades as TrustFord – records £5.2m loss in 2020
  • Turnover down to £1.4bn from £1.7bn in 2019
  • Boss predicts 2021 to be its ‘best-ever’ year with £2m turnover predicted

Time 21 seconds ago

Ford Retail has blamed the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns for it recording a £5.2m loss last year.

However, the company has told Car Dealer it expects 2021 to be its ‘best-ever year’ with turnover exceeding £2bn.

In results filed to Companies House, the Ford-owned retailer group, which trades as TrustFord, posted a loss of £5.2m in the year to December 2020.

Advert

The loss is in sharp contrast to the £5.6m profit it made the year before.

The dealer group, which is the largest Ford retailer in the world, turned over £1.4bn in the period ending December 2020.

In 2019, Ford Retail finished the year with a turnover of £1.7bn.

The company said vehicle sales were down 18 per cent ‘due to the national lockdown’, while its parts business revenue was also affected and was down by 19 per cent.

Advert

Lockdowns also took effect on workshop sales and were down by 25 per cent.

Gross margins were down by £26m, again impacted by ‘the Covid-19 related lockdown’, but were ‘offset by reductions in expenses by £17m as a result of cost control measures during the lockdown periods’.

I am predicting 2021 to be our best ever year with forecasted turnover to top £2bn

Ford Retail said: ‘As a result of the dealership closures from March to May 2020 and November to December in response to the Covid-19 outbreaks, the company carried out planning and forecasting and secured a £550m credit facility to October 2021 in addition to the existing £150m to weather the impact of Covid-19 restrictions. The company has successfully operated without the use of the additional facility.

‘There is sufficient liquidity to fund the operations for at least the next 12 months.’

Despite turning a loss, chairman and chief executive Stuart Foulds is upbeat about the business’ performance and has high hopes for a profitable 2021.

He told Car Dealer: ‘Unsurprisingly, like all of the industry, we experienced a reduction in volume of sales, labour and parts due to the pandemic.

‘That said I was delighted with our performance given the challenges of lockdown.

‘Our TrustFordNOW initiative really came into its own with us being able to offer customers a one stop online sales process which worked wonderfully well for us.

‘Fleet performed extremely well throughout that period and CV sales were absolutely on fire as delivery companies were inundated with online orders.

Foulds added: ‘As we return to some form of normality, business has been exceptional for TrustFord and I am predicting 2021 to be our best ever year with forecasted turnover to top £2bn.’

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190