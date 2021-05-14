TrustFord buys Ford interests in Wimbledon and Croydon from Cambria Automobiles

TrustFord has bought Cambria Automobiles’ Ford dealership in Wimbledon and the Ford franchise for new cars and commercial vehicles in the Croydon area.

Formerly known as Dees, the Wimbledon site has been rebranded and became fully operational today (May 14) following the deal, which was for an undisclosed sum.

Plans are under way to fully upgrade the Plough Lane site this year and TrustFord said a formal opening would take place following the refurbishment and once Covid restrictions were further lifted.

As well as offering TrustFord’s new, used, Motability car sales and servicing, the dealership has also brought in new and used commercial vehicle sales and servicing plus access to the business’s fleet expertise.

The site has a 16-bay aftersales workshop, which can also offer smart repair body condition checks as well as repair scratches and scrapes.

Wimbledon’s customers can take advantage of the TrustFord Now service, too, which lets them drive away selected vehicles the same day.

In addition, they can choose, reserve and have a used vehicle delivered from anywhere in the group to their home or nearest dealership.

Staff have been transferred to TrustFord and are to undergo extensive training in TrustFord’s processes, systems and company ethos.

TrustFord chairman and chief executive Stuart Foulds, who appeared on Car Dealer Live earlier this year in the video you can see above, said: ‘We’re always looking for ways to invest in our business, and the acquisition of the new site and Croydon franchise represents our desire to bring the TrustFord experience to more customers.

‘I am delighted the new site is now live following a smooth handover, and I look forward to visiting and meeting the team in person at TrustFord Wimbledon in the coming days.’