Two new vice-president roles are created at iVendi

Connected motor retail tech firm iVendi has created two new vice-president roles as it aims to double its revenue within the next three years.

John Cross, pictured left, has become vice-president of engineering and Dale Reed, right, has been named vice-president of product management.

During a career spanning almost 25 years, Cross has worked in a wide range of industries – from video gaming to banking.

His most recent experience was at Iris Software Group, where he focused on replacing legacy desktop accountancy and payroll software with cloud-based platforms.

‘My main aims will be to support our development resource in order to optimise delivery of new features to iVendi’s product suite, especially in line with the needs of the new European markets we are entering,’ he said.

‘I’ll also be helping to scale internal teams in line with the company’s plans for growth.’

Reed, meanwhile, has worked in IT for 30 years, and for the past decade was employed by Insurtech, building telematics products to help understand driver behaviour.

He said: ‘iVendi is quickly expanding both in terms of opportunities and people, and we need a product roadmap that aligns with the business’s vision and strategy alongside good discovery, research and refinement processes.

‘This will help smooth the path as the company further scales up to support its SME and enterprise clients.

‘Understanding the impact of a new product initiative across dealers, lenders, consumers and others means we can validate an idea before we write a line of code.’

Chief operating officer Richard Tavernor said the new recruits meant iVendi now had in place the entire senior team it needed to drive its ambitious growth plans.

‘Our expansion targets, which we announced towards the end of last year, are aspirational but we have made a strong start and are confident that the addition of Dale and John to our team will help us to reach our goals.

‘We now have an excellent, seven-strong team of VPs in place that means we are in good shape to grow.’

According to Zoominfo, iVendi’s most recently available revenue figure stood at $13m (£10.8m).

