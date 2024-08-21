Two weeks to go to our social gathering for the motor trade: Car Dealer Podcast Live 2024

Tickets to Car Dealer’s Podcast Live event are selling fast with just two weeks left to secure your place for our industry get together.

The event – sponsored by Motorway – takes place on the afternoon of September 4 in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, and is a great opportunity for a social gathering with like-minded automotive industry people.

Not only will you be able to catch a live recording of our popular Car Dealer Podcast with two special guests, but there’ll also be a bbq social afterwards to catch up with members of the motor trade.

Tickets are available to book now by following this link. The tickets can be selected at the bottom of the post.

Estelle Miller, co-founder of used electric car specialists EV Experts, and Sean Kelly, MD of BMW group Vines, will be our two special guests for the podcast recording.

The pair will join hosts James Baggott, James Batchelor and Jon Reay to discuss the biggest and most important stories of the year for the car dealer industry.

In a twist on our weekly Podcast format, where our hosts compete to find the best stories of the week and the guest judges chooses a winner, the Podcast Live event will see our hosts detail the stories they think are the most important of the year so far.

Each host will get to choose just one and explain why they think it changed the face of the motor industry in 2024. Our guests will have the opportunity to give their opinion and Podcast founder Rebecca Chaplin will be on hand with a roaming mic to capture the thoughts of our audience.

Just like our weekly round-up of the news, the event is designed to be a bit of fun and relaxed with a chance to catch up with others.

Hotel rooms are also available for those who want to make an evening of it. The event will run from 4pm until late.

Tickets are now on sale below from £149. There are also a limited number of hotel room packages available to book at the venue, which includes a ticket for one person to the event as well as a double or twin room on site with breakfast the following morning for £299 each.

Podcast listeners will also get a discount code, so make sure you subscribe to the show if you haven’t already to hear it.

Book your tickets by following this link and selecting them at the bottom of the post.