UK car factories enjoy best November for three years as production of EVs ramps up

UK car factories had their best November for three years, new data reveals.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) shows 91,923 cars rolled out of factory gates last month, representing a 14.8% increase.

It was the best November since 2020 and the performance showed the supply chain challenges of recent years ‘is firmly in the rear-view mirror’, the SMMT said.

Production for both the home and overseas markets increased, up 13.4% and 15.2% respectively. Export growth was driven mainly by the EU, China and Turkey, although Europe received by far the bulk (60.8%).

Shipments to these markets rose, by 22.4%, 37.3% and 208.8% respectively, offsetting a -21.6% fall in cars heading to the US.

UK factories increased their production of pure electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. Combined volumes were up 20% to 35,169 in November and representing 38.3% of total manufacturing output.

Since January, UK car factories have turned out a record 322,577 of electrified vehicles – up 53.7% on the same period in 2022

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: ‘UK car production is firmly back on track following the tough Covid years and resulting supply chain challenges.

‘With significant investment committed to UK automotive manufacturing, production volumes increasing and the imminent threat of tariffs on EVs traded with the EU now removed by the extension of current rules of origin until 2027, there is renewed confidence in the sector.

‘We now need to see the Anglo-European battery industry build capacity at pace to meet forecast demand.’

The data was released ahead of the anticipated approval of the European Commission’s proposal to extend the current EU-UK trade rules governing EVs and batteries to 2027.