Ulez scrappage scheme for used cars to be axed amid ‘sharp drop’ in applications

The popular Ulez scrappage scheme for non-compliant used cars is to be wound down over the coming weeks.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan says that the programme will be canned over the next three weeks, with the deadline for new applicants set for September 7.

The decision comes amid a ‘sharp drop’ in applications, a year after the Ulez zone was controversially extended to cover the whole of London.

Khan said: ‘I am proud that the scrappage scheme – the biggest in the UK – has supported so many Londoners to switch to cleaner, greener vehicles.

‘Ulez compliance has now reached more than 96%, bringing cleaner air to millions of Londoners.

‘I remain committed to taking world-leading action to improve London’s air quality and encourage sustainable transport.’

The scrappage scheme currently allows owners of vehicles that do not meet minimum emissions standards to apply for cash – or a combination of cash and a public transport pass – to have them scrapped.

There is also an option for some vans and minibuses to be retrofitted with emissions abatement equipment.

The programme – which has a budget of £210m – has also made arrangements for several vehicles to be sent to Ukraine, in a bid to help the war effort.

Car Dealer reported in May that a convoy of 20 vehicles donated via the Ulez scrappage scheme had arrived in the country to be used for humanitarian and medical purposes.

Khan began allowing cars to be sent to Ukraine via the scheme on March 15, but dealers were already donating vehicles long before that.

In early 2023, the now defunct SUV Prestige drove a Mitsubishi L200 to Ukraine after donating it to the Car4Ukraine charity.

The organisation previously put out an appeal to car dealers, asking for vehicles which could be repurposed for search and rescue and offensive missions.

You can learn more about that scheme in a special video on the Car Dealer YouTube channel.

Khan says that ‘additional funding’ will now be provided to ensure that vehicles can ‘continue to be donated to the country once the scrappage scheme closes’.

Transport for London’s director of strategy Christina Calderato, added: ‘We have seen enthusiastic take-up of the scrappage scheme after it was opened to all Londoners.

‘With the vast majority of those needing support to adapt to the Ulez having already taken action and nearly 54,000 applications approved, demand for the scheme is now much lower.

‘We encourage anyone who still needs support to submit their application before 8 September.

‘Any remaining funds will then be considered for other proposed uses to further the Mayor’s transport strategy.’