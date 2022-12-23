Car dealers come forward to donate used cars for frontline service in Ukraine

UK car dealers have reacted positively to a request from charity Car4Ukraine for vehicles for frontline service in the war.

Car Dealer reported on a call by the Ukrainian charity last week for pick-up trucks that it could repurpose for search and rescue and offensive missions.

In a video interview, which you can watch above, the campaign’s Ivan Oleksii explained how suitable cars are armour plated and put to work in active duty.

Right hand drive cars are particularly sought after because they confuse Russian snipers as they shoot at the wrong side of the vehicle.

SUV Prestige boss Steve Dhesi read our story last week and revealed on the Car Dealer Podcast that he would be donating a Mitsubishi L200 to the cause.

He bought the vehicle from a former employee and has decided to hand it over.

He said: ‘What we have decided on the back of that story is to now donate that L200 to Car4Ukraine, and we will be giving that in full to them, and we will be contacting them and donating that. It’s a very worthwhile cause.’

Dhesi has even offered to drive the car to the Poland-Ukraine border to hand it over.

Oleksii was delighted with the offer of help and said it was one of many since Car Dealer’s story sparked media coverage across the UK.

Sky News, national and local papers all followed up on our story last week.

Oleksii said in total eight cars have been offered to the campaign, including one which could be used for parts.

He told Car Dealer: ‘Not all of the cars were suitable. Five people have come forward to help drive cars from the UK to Ukraine, though.

‘The coverage also brought us a guy who has experience in armouring and testing. We’re not sure yet how we can leverage that, but it’s quite interesting.’

He said that around £500 had also been donated by car dealers to the charity.

In our video interview, Oleksii said: ‘A lot of the vehicles are actually purchased by us, we don’t just come and say we want your car for free.

‘But some people do offer them for free or for very cheap prices. Cars in the UK have come from farms or other places of work so they may not look in good condition but mechanically they are sound.

‘They need to be diesel, need to work and have a good solid subframe as we add a lot of weight to them.’

The Car4Ukraine.com team heavily modifies the vehicles before sending them into frontline service.

Armour plating is added to the doors, windows and bonnet for protection from blasts. A separate team then retrofits them with machine guns and rocket launchers.

They have been used to rescue civilians, in offensive operations on the front line and one has even shot down a Russian cruise missile.

Car dealers can contact Car4Ukraine.com to donate vehicles or get in touch with Car Dealer using our details below to be connected with the team.

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.