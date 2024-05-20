Vehicles donated to Ukraine via Ulez scrappage scheme arrive for duty in war-torn country

A convoy of 20 vehicles has arrived in Ukraine from London after being donated to the country’s war effort via the Ulez scrappage scheme.

Charity, British-Ukrainian Aid (BUAID), says the group arrived in the eastern European country over the weekend and will now be used for humanitarian and medical purposes.

A further 13 vehicles are currently on route to the war-torn land, with more than 100 donated overall, half of which have already arrived.

The Ulez area was expanded by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to include the whole of the capital in August last year, making it the world’s largest pollution charging area.

People who drive in the zone in a vehicle that does not meet minimum emissions standards are required to pay a £12.50 daily fee.

A £160m scheme run by TfL enables residents, small businesses, sole traders and charities scrapping non-compliant cars to claim grants.

For a scrapped vehicle to be sent to Ukraine through the programme, it must serve a function such as assisting with medical aid or evacuating people from dangerous areas.

A BUAID spokesperson said: ‘We remain enormously grateful for the support given to us by the Mayors of London and Kyiv, and by our many partners, supporters and donors.

‘Vehicles that would have gone to scrap are saving lives in Ukraine, and we know that every one of them is valued and valuable.

‘It is great to see people showing the Dunkirk spirit that Churchill talked about in World War Two, making transport available to those under threat from a ruthless enemy.’

TfL’s head of transport strategy and planning Lucy Hayward-Speight said: ‘The scrappage scheme has provided support for people to make the green transition alongside the London-wide Ulez being introduced.

‘As well as helping to clean up the capital’s toxic air, Londoners are also demonstrating their concern for others by choosing to provide vital aid for those in the most unimaginable circumstances in Ukraine.

‘We would encourage anyone eligible to donate their vehicle if they can.’

Khan began allowing cars to be sent to Ukraine via the scheme on March 15, but dealers were already donating vehicles long before that.

In early 2023, the now defunct SUV Prestige drove a Mitsubishi L200 to Ukraine after donating it to the Car4Ukraine charity.

The organisation previously put out an appeal to car dealers, asking for vehicles which could be repurposed for search and rescue and offensive missions.

You can see our special video on the topic below: