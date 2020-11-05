The Car Dealer Used Car Awards have been postponed until February 5 as England enters a second lockdown.

As car dealers up and down the country face closing their showrooms once again today for four weeks, Car Dealer has decided to reopen nominations of this year’s event.

As of today, dealers will again be able to add themselves to the nominations for the Used Car Awards.

Mystery shopping was due to start today for the event, but Car Dealer and host Mike Brewer have taken the decision that it’s not fair to mystery shop dealers while they are closed.

Instead the event has been pushed back to kick off the new year in style.

Car Dealer founder James Baggott and host Mike Brewer discussed the decision in a special video which you can watch above.

Baggott said: ‘As dealers face a second lockdown it simply wasn’t fair to carry on with the mystery shopping element of this year’s Used Car Awards.

‘We take the judging incredibly seriously – looking at the way retailers deal with us remotely and in person – and this important element of the awards judging process wouldn’t have been possible during lockdown.’

Nominations are now open again and will close on December 2.

The new key dates are as follows:

Dec 2 – Deadline for entries

Dec 7 – Nominations list revealed

Jan 5 – Shortlist revealed

Feb 5 – Used Car Awards broadcast at 6pm

Wheeler Dealer and Used Car Awards host Mike Brewer said: ‘We take this very seriously. Once we go through the nominations process we want to make sure everyone gets a fair shot at winning one of our awards.

‘That’s why we’ve decided to move the awards into early next year. It will give everyone a chance.

‘The good news is we have opened the books up again so people can use lockdown to get their name in the hat for a used car award.’

There are 20 dealer categories and eight manufacturer categories in the Used Car Awards and they are:

Dealer Awards

Dealers’ Dealer – sponsored by Dealer Auction

Service & Repair Outlet

Used Car Product

Social Media User – sponsored by Marketing Delivery SocialStock

Use of Video – sponsored by G3 Vehicle Auctions

Used Car Website – sponsored by CarGurus

Used Car Online Sales Experience – sponsored by Aston Barclay

Specialist Used Car Dealership – sponsored by Mann Island Finance

Used Car Sales Team – sponsored by CarGurus

Used Car Dealer Principal – sponsored by The WMS Group

Future Star Award – sponsored by Advantage Finance

Used Car Customer Care – sponsored by RAC Dealer Network

Used Car Supermarket – sponsored by City Auction Group

Newcomer Dealership – sponsored by Automotive Compliance

Used Car Dealership – Up To 50 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership – 51 – 100 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership – Over 100 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership Group – sponsored by Motorway

Outstanding Achievement – sponsored by Trade2Trade

Lifetime Achievement – sponsored by Lawgistics



Nominate your now in UCA

Manufacturer Awards

Used Small Car – sponsored by City Auction Group

Used Mid-Sized Car – sponsored by City Auction Group

Used Executive Car – sponsored by City Auction Group

Used Sports Car – sponsored by City Auction Group

Used SUV – sponsored by City Auction Group

Used AFV – sponsored by City Auction Group

Used Car of the Year – sponsored by City Auction Group

Manufacturer Used Car Scheme – sponsored by Warrantywise

Anyone can nominate a dealership for an award – you can do so here.

The physical Used Car Awards will be back at The Brewery in London in 2021.