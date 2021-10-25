Used Car Awards 2021: The Shortlist

The mystery shopping is complete and the final runners and riders for this year’s Used Car Awards can now be revealed.

The Shortlist below contains the names of those who will find out on the big night whether they have won one of our coveted Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse.

The mystery shopping, which took place over the last two weeks, involved an extensive mix of on and offline testing of the nominated dealers.

Judges ran the rule over everyone nominated with online reviews from various websites, citations and the all important mystery shopping taken into account.

Places are now extremely limited for the Used Car Awards night being held at The Brewery in central London on Monday, November 29.

To book your seats at the awards, please email [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880 today.

Tickets are on a first come, first served basis and are expected to sell out this week.

The awards evening will follow the venue’s Covid-19 policy which will require guests to be double vaccinated or able to produce a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of the event.

The full Used Car Awards Covid-19 policy can be seen here with links to how you can obtain your passes or negative test.

Awards host and judge Mike Brewer said: ‘This really has been a year like no other for the used car industry and our shortlisted dealers have not let the side down.

‘Despite being busier than ever, the good guys have been consistently great and our mystery shoppers were seriously impressed with those who have made the cut this year.

‘I cannot wait to get back together with the great and the good of the motor trade and party together once again.’

The black tie event will see guests enjoy a cocktail on arrival sponsored by eBay Motors Group, a three course meal and all inclusive beers and wine.

There will be a fun casino, also sponsored by eBay Motors Group, after the awards.

An exclusive after party will also be held into the small hours, sponsored by GardX, at The Brewery.

This event is strictly limited on numbers and if you’d like to attend please contact Melissa Thorpe at GardX for details.

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott added: ‘Congratulations to everyone that made our Shortlist.

‘The standard has been incredibly high and I am very much looking forward to revealing the winners and highly commended firms in this year’s big event.’

UCA 2021 Shortlist

Sponsored by Black Horse

Dealers’ Dealer

Sponsored by GardX

Jamie Caple, Car Quay

Darren Edwards, Sytner

Daksh Gupta, Marshall Motor Group

Peter Smyth, Swansway

Peter Waddell, Big Motoring World

Service & Repair Outlet

Sponsored by Warrantywise

Anderson Clark Motor Repairs

Just Nice Clean Cars Limited

Spencers MOT & Service Norwich

Thatcham MOT Centre

Uckfield Motor Services

Used Car Product

Sponsored by Händler Protect

Auto Trader

Cap HPI

Close Brothers Motor Finance

Trade2Trade

Motorway

Social Media User

Sponsored by iVendi

Emerald House of Cars

Marshall Motor Group

Pilote Classics

Premier GT

TrustFord

Use of Video

Sponsored by Carwow

Acklam Car Centre

George Kingsley Prestige and Performance

Prestige Diesels & Sports

Redgate Lodge

Targa Florio Cars

Used Car Website

Sponsored by CarGurus

Used Car Online Sales Experience

Sponsored by Codeweavers

Carzam

Hilton Garage

Richmond Motor Group

Vertu Motors

Wilsons

Specialist Used Car Dealership

Sponsored by Blue Motor Finance

Nicholas Mee & Company

Pilote Classics

Premier GT

Quirks Car Company

SuperMini UK

Used Car Sales Team

Sponsored by Motorway

Beck Evans

Carshop

Crompton Way Motors

Trade Price Cars

Plympton Car Centre

Used Car Dealer Principal

Sponsored by Aston Lark

James Fackrell, Taunton VW

Spencer Gray, Spencers Car Sales

James Quigley, Acorn Kia Crewe

Mark Swindells, Croyland Car Megastore

Craig Vladimirovs, Car Quay

Future Star

Sponsored by Northridge Finance

Jamie Burton, Croyland Car Megastore

Jack Heywood, Car Quay

Josh Lowry, MB Motors Ballymena

Kieran Mattock, Norwich Van Centre

Elliott Rosoman, Trade Price Cars

Used Car Customer Care

Sponsored by RAC

Acklam Car Centre

Angus MacKinnon

Chequers Cars

Prestige Diesels & Sports

Plympton Car Centre

Used Car Supermarket

Sponsored by Autoguard Warranties

Big Motoring World

Carshop

Carz by Peter Vardy

Croyland Car Megastore

Hilton Garage

Newcomer Dealership

Sponsored by 1Link Trade Buyer

Auto Sales North East

Bedford Car Sales

Car Brothers

Ivanhurst Motor Company

Stephen’s Car Sales

Used Commercial Vehicle Dealer

Sponsored by Close Brothers Motor Finance

Ideal Commercials

JL Vans

Marshall Truck & Van (Fareham)

Norwich Van Centre

Van Monster

Days to Turn Award

Sponsored by Auto Trader

Heritage Skoda Gloucester

Motorpoint Burnley

Leicester Carshop Express

RU Cars Loughborough

Thurlow Nunn Vauxhall Beccles

Used Car Dealership: Up To 50 Cars

Sponsored by Black Horse

ADG Sevenoaks Prestige & Sports Cars

Crompton Way Motors

Prestige Diesels & Sports

Thame Cars

The Car Company Bristol & Bath

Used Car Dealership: 51-100 Cars

Sponsored by Black Horse

Acklam Car Centre

Martin Brothers Motor Company

Plympton Car Centre

Tempest 4 Cars

The Professional Car Agent

Used Car Dealership: Over 100 Cars

Sponsored by Black Horse

Car Quay

ESP Cars

MB Motors Ballymena

Redgate Lodge

Trade Price Cars

Used Car Dealership Group

Sponsored by Black Horse

Hendy Group

Marshall Motor Group

Swansway Group

Sytner

TrustFord

Outstanding Achievement

Sponsored by Trade To Trade Underwriting

No nominations list revealed

Lifetime Achievement

Sponsored by GardX

No nominations list revealed

Manufacturer Used Car Scheme

Sponsorship available

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

Audi

Hyundai

Kia

Volkswagen

Volvo

Car categories

All sponsored by City Auction Group

Used Small Car

Used Mid-Sized Car

Used Executive Car

Used Sports Car

Used SUV

Used AFV

Used Car of the Year

No nominations list revealed

For table bookings please contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.