Used Car Awards 2021: The Shortlist

The mystery shopping is complete and the final runners and riders for this year’s Used Car Awards can now be revealed.
The Shortlist below contains the names of those who will find out on the big night whether they have won one of our coveted Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse.
The mystery shopping, which took place over the last two weeks, involved an extensive mix of on and offline testing of the nominated dealers.
Judges ran the rule over everyone nominated with online reviews from various websites, citations and the all important mystery shopping taken into account.
Places are now extremely limited for the Used Car Awards night being held at The Brewery in central London on Monday, November 29.
To book your seats at the awards, please email [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880 today.
Tickets are on a first come, first served basis and are expected to sell out this week.
The awards evening will follow the venue’s Covid-19 policy which will require guests to be double vaccinated or able to produce a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of the event.
The full Used Car Awards Covid-19 policy can be seen here with links to how you can obtain your passes or negative test.
Awards host and judge Mike Brewer said: ‘This really has been a year like no other for the used car industry and our shortlisted dealers have not let the side down.
‘Despite being busier than ever, the good guys have been consistently great and our mystery shoppers were seriously impressed with those who have made the cut this year.
‘I cannot wait to get back together with the great and the good of the motor trade and party together once again.’
The black tie event will see guests enjoy a cocktail on arrival sponsored by eBay Motors Group, a three course meal and all inclusive beers and wine.
There will be a fun casino, also sponsored by eBay Motors Group, after the awards.
An exclusive after party will also be held into the small hours, sponsored by GardX, at The Brewery.
This event is strictly limited on numbers and if you’d like to attend please contact Melissa Thorpe at GardX for details.
Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott added: ‘Congratulations to everyone that made our Shortlist.
‘The standard has been incredibly high and I am very much looking forward to revealing the winners and highly commended firms in this year’s big event.’
UCA 2021 Shortlist
Sponsored by Black Horse
Dealers’ Dealer
Sponsored by GardX
- Jamie Caple, Car Quay
- Darren Edwards, Sytner
- Daksh Gupta, Marshall Motor Group
- Peter Smyth, Swansway
- Peter Waddell, Big Motoring World
Service & Repair Outlet
Sponsored by Warrantywise
- Anderson Clark Motor Repairs
- Just Nice Clean Cars Limited
- Spencers MOT & Service Norwich
- Thatcham MOT Centre
- Uckfield Motor Services
Used Car Product
Sponsored by Händler Protect
- Auto Trader
- Cap HPI
- Close Brothers Motor Finance
- Trade2Trade
- Motorway
Social Media User
Sponsored by iVendi
- Emerald House of Cars
- Marshall Motor Group
- Pilote Classics
- Premier GT
- TrustFord
Use of Video
Sponsored by Carwow
- Acklam Car Centre
- George Kingsley Prestige and Performance
- Prestige Diesels & Sports
- Redgate Lodge
- Targa Florio Cars
Used Car Website
Sponsored by CarGurus
Used Car Online Sales Experience
Sponsored by Codeweavers
- Carzam
- Hilton Garage
- Richmond Motor Group
- Vertu Motors
- Wilsons
Specialist Used Car Dealership
Sponsored by Blue Motor Finance
- Nicholas Mee & Company
- Pilote Classics
- Premier GT
- Quirks Car Company
- SuperMini UK
Used Car Sales Team
Sponsored by Motorway
- Beck Evans
- Carshop
- Crompton Way Motors
- Trade Price Cars
- Plympton Car Centre
Used Car Dealer Principal
Sponsored by Aston Lark
- James Fackrell, Taunton VW
- Spencer Gray, Spencers Car Sales
- James Quigley, Acorn Kia Crewe
- Mark Swindells, Croyland Car Megastore
- Craig Vladimirovs, Car Quay
Future Star
Sponsored by Northridge Finance
- Jamie Burton, Croyland Car Megastore
- Jack Heywood, Car Quay
- Josh Lowry, MB Motors Ballymena
- Kieran Mattock, Norwich Van Centre
- Elliott Rosoman, Trade Price Cars
Used Car Customer Care
Sponsored by RAC
- Acklam Car Centre
- Angus MacKinnon
- Chequers Cars
- Prestige Diesels & Sports
- Plympton Car Centre
Used Car Supermarket
Sponsored by Autoguard Warranties
- Big Motoring World
- Carshop
- Carz by Peter Vardy
- Croyland Car Megastore
- Hilton Garage
Newcomer Dealership
Sponsored by 1Link Trade Buyer
- Auto Sales North East
- Bedford Car Sales
- Car Brothers
- Ivanhurst Motor Company
- Stephen’s Car Sales
Used Commercial Vehicle Dealer
Sponsored by Close Brothers Motor Finance
- Ideal Commercials
- JL Vans
- Marshall Truck & Van (Fareham)
- Norwich Van Centre
- Van Monster
Days to Turn Award
Sponsored by Auto Trader
- Heritage Skoda Gloucester
- Motorpoint Burnley
- Leicester Carshop Express
- RU Cars Loughborough
- Thurlow Nunn Vauxhall Beccles
Used Car Dealership: Up To 50 Cars
Sponsored by Black Horse
- ADG Sevenoaks Prestige & Sports Cars
- Crompton Way Motors
- Prestige Diesels & Sports
- Thame Cars
- The Car Company Bristol & Bath
Used Car Dealership: 51-100 Cars
Sponsored by Black Horse
- Acklam Car Centre
- Martin Brothers Motor Company
- Plympton Car Centre
- Tempest 4 Cars
- The Professional Car Agent
Used Car Dealership: Over 100 Cars
Sponsored by Black Horse
- Car Quay
- ESP Cars
- MB Motors Ballymena
- Redgate Lodge
- Trade Price Cars
Used Car Dealership Group
Sponsored by Black Horse
- Hendy Group
- Marshall Motor Group
- Swansway Group
- Sytner
- TrustFord
Outstanding Achievement
Sponsored by Trade To Trade Underwriting
No nominations list revealed
Lifetime Achievement
Sponsored by GardX
No nominations list revealed
Manufacturer Used Car Scheme
Sponsorship available
- Audi
- Hyundai
- Kia
- Volkswagen
- Volvo
Car categories
All sponsored by City Auction Group
- Used Small Car
- Used Mid-Sized Car
- Used Executive Car
- Used Sports Car
- Used SUV
- Used AFV
- Used Car of the Year
No nominations list revealed
