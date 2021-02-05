Tonight the winners of the Used Car Awards will be revealed by host and Wheeler Dealer star Mike Brewer and James Baggott.

Broadcast on the homepage of our website and the Car Dealer Magazine YouTube channel as a premiere at 6pm tonight, the Used Car Awards will announce the winners of 20 dealer awards and eight manufacturer gongs.

Brewer will be road testing the contenders for our overall Used Car of the Year category and we’ll be celebrating the best in the used car business.

Brewer said: ‘It’s been a tough year for the motor trade, but also one of many great successes. Car dealers have radically changed their businesses to cope with the pandemic and our Used Car Awards celebrate some of the very best.

‘We’ve got some amazing stories to tell and I cannot wait to hand out the awards, virtually of course, in our video premiere tonight at 6pm.

‘We’d much rather be celebrating with everyone at the live event at The Brewery, but unfortunately Covid killed that off this year. We will be back there as soon as we can, though!

‘Until then, we’d like to thank all our sponsors for keeping the event alive and kicking in the digital world and I’m sure it’ll make some great Friday night entertainment finding out who has won what.’

Join @mikebrewer and I tonight at 6pm as we reveal the winners of our Used Car Awards. We’ll be handing out 20 dealer awards and Mike will be road testing our used cars of the year. Premiere on our website (and YouTube channel) tonight https://t.co/KsQV3bot8H pic.twitter.com/GiXmBhQGiL — James Baggott (@CarDealerEd) February 5, 2021

Mike and James will reveal the winners and two highly commended places in each category in the special show.

James added: ‘We’d all much rather be celebrating these awards together at The Brewery like we do normally but, just like the dealers, we’ve had to adapt and change the way we do things this year.

‘These digital awards will be just as much fun as the usual event – you’ll just be watching them at home.

‘We hope the nominated firms and the rest of the car industry can watch together virtually in the comfort of their own homes and enjoy some motor trade entertainment during lockdown.’

The awards to be presented during the special show include the following.

Dealer Awards

Dealers’ Dealer – sponsored by Dealer Auction

Service & Repair Outlet – sponsored by Handler Protect

Used Car Product – sponsored by Handler Protect

Social Media User – sponsored by Marketing Delivery SocialStock

Use of Video – sponsored by G3 Vehicle Auctions

Used Car Website – sponsored by CarGurus

Used Car Online Sales Experience – sponsored by Aston Barclay

Specialist Used Car Dealership – sponsored by Mann Island Finance

Used Car Sales Team – sponsored by CarGurus

Used Car Dealer Principal – sponsored by The WMS Group

Future Star Award – sponsored by Advantage Finance

Used Car Customer Care – sponsored by RAC Dealer Network

Used Car Supermarket – sponsored by City Auction Group

Newcomer Dealership – sponsored by Automotive Compliance

Used Car Dealership – Up To 50 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership – 51 – 100 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership – Over 100 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership Group – sponsored by Motorway

Outstanding Achievement – sponsored by Trade2Trade

Lifetime Achievement – sponsored by Lawgistics

Manufacturer Awards

Used Small Car – sponsored by City Auction Group

Used Mid-Sized Car – sponsored by City Auction Group

Used Executive Car – sponsored by City Auction Group

Used Sports Car – sponsored by City Auction Group

Used SUV – sponsored by City Auction Group

Used AFV – sponsored by City Auction Group

Used Car of the Year – sponsored by City Auction Group

Manufacturer Used Car Scheme – sponsored by Warrantywise

You can subscribe to our YouTube channel and set notifications to get a reminder when the show goes live.