Used car chain Motorpoint opens latest store to take total to 18

Motorpoint was today throwing open the doors of its latest store with 400 vehicles available at the Edinburgh site.

It’s the 18th showroom for the independent retailer of nearly new cars and vans and the second one to open in Scotland, joining an existing store in Glasgow and a preparation centre in Motherwell.

Richard Start, regional retail director at Motorpoint Edinburgh, said: ‘We’ve pulled together an exciting line-up of vehicles to suit all budgets and lifestyles, all ready to drive away on the day.

‘Our customers can come in, browse and buy in a pressure-free environment.

‘They can sell their car to us if they want to, part-exchange if they prefer, and they can arrange the right finance and payment package through us, too.’

He added: ‘Our team has worked hard to select a range and choice of vehicles for the people of Edinburgh, from city cars to mid-size and larger family cars, SUVs and estates.

‘On top of this, we know that whenever Motorpoint opens a new store, our focus on delivering unbeatable value for money means used car prices locally fall across the board.

‘This can only be good news for local car buyers.’

Motorpoint Edinburgh will be supporting St Columba’s Hospice via a range of fundraising events.

Motorpoint was established in 1998 and now employs more than 900 people across the UK.

Another new store is set to open in Coventry this autumn.