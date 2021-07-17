Used car dealer is fined for parking vehicles on grass verge

A used car dealership in Darlington is paying the price for ignoring an order to stop parking vehicles on a grass verge.

Peterlee Magistrates’ Court fined Car City UK, of McMullen Road, for not complying with a community protection notice (CPN) issued by Darlington Borough Council over the vehicles that it was selling.

Director Marinos Chalilopoulos admitted three breaches of the CPN on Car City UK’s behalf and was fined £225.

He was also ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge plus £250 costs.

After the case, council deputy leader Cllr Jonathan Dulston said: ‘We take these anti-social offences very seriously and will deal robustly with people or businesses who do not take note of our fair warnings.

‘Our enforcement team issue CPNs for unreasonable behaviour that is having a negative impact on the local community’s quality of life.

‘If the behaviour does not stop then further steps will be taken to ensure it is not repeated in the future.

‘Please take heed of a CPN because it will not go away.’

Image: Google Street View