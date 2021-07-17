Log in
Car City UK via Google Street View Nov 2020Car City UK via Google Street View Nov 2020

News

Used car dealer is fined for parking vehicles on grass verge

  • Car City UK in Darlington ignored community protection notice
  • Director admits three breaches on dealership’s behalf and must pay more than £500
  • Council deputy leader says it takes anti-social offences very seriously

Time 26 seconds ago

A used car dealership in Darlington is paying the price for ignoring an order to stop parking vehicles on a grass verge.

Peterlee Magistrates’ Court fined Car City UK, of McMullen Road, for not complying with a community protection notice (CPN) issued by Darlington Borough Council over the vehicles that it was selling.

Director Marinos Chalilopoulos admitted three breaches of the CPN on Car City UK’s behalf and was fined £225.

Advert

He was also ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge plus £250 costs.

After the case, council deputy leader Cllr Jonathan Dulston said: ‘We take these anti-social offences very seriously and will deal robustly with people or businesses who do not take note of our fair warnings.

‘Our enforcement team issue CPNs for unreasonable behaviour that is having a negative impact on the local community’s quality of life.

‘If the behaviour does not stop then further steps will be taken to ensure it is not repeated in the future.

Advert

‘Please take heed of a CPN because it will not go away.’

Image: Google Street View

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190