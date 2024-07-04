Used car dealer ordered to pay out thousands for fraudulently selling sub-standard vehicles

A used car dealer is counting the cost of conning people into buying sub-standard vehicles after he used false details.

Muneer Ahmed appeared before Luton magistrates after an investigation by the council’s trading standards department.

The 35-year-old, of Santingfield South, Luton, admitted charges under the Fraud Act 2006 and Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008.

The court was told that the condition of three cars was incorrectly described. In addition, when they were bought, the invoices gave a false company name and address.

However, when Ahmed’s victims tried to get their money back, he couldn’t be traced because he gave them the address of an unrelated business.

He was fined £900 and ordered to pay a £90 victim surcharge plus £3,177 compensation to the three victims, totalling £4,167.

Two other fraud charges are to remain on file.

After the case, Gerard McCleave, Luton Council’s corporate director for inclusive economy, said: ‘We will not tolerate traders that try to evade their responsibilities and mislead customers.

‘Our trading standards team do their utmost to protect our residents from the actions of rogue traders and fraudsters to ensure that they face justice.’

Picture credit: David Mirzoeff/PA Archive/PA Images