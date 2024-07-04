Log in
Luton Magistrates' Court, David Mirzoeff_PA Archive_PA ImagesLuton Magistrates' Court, David Mirzoeff_PA Archive_PA Images

Used car dealer ordered to pay out thousands for fraudulently selling sub-standard vehicles

  • Used car dealer Muneer Ahmed admits fraud
  • Also admits contravening consumer protection rules
  • Three sub-standard cars he sold were misdescribed
  • Invoices had false company name and address
  • He gave victims address of unrelated business
  • Two other fraud charges to remain on file

Time 9:58 am, July 4, 2024

A used car dealer is counting the cost of conning people into buying sub-standard vehicles after he used false details.

Muneer Ahmed appeared before Luton magistrates after an investigation by the council’s trading standards department.

The 35-year-old, of Santingfield South, Luton, admitted charges under the Fraud Act 2006 and Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008.

The court was told that the condition of three cars was incorrectly described. In addition, when they were bought, the invoices gave a false company name and address.

However, when Ahmed’s victims tried to get their money back, he couldn’t be traced because he gave them the address of an unrelated business.

He was fined £900 and ordered to pay a £90 victim surcharge plus £3,177 compensation to the three victims, totalling £4,167.

Two other fraud charges are to remain on file.

After the case, Gerard McCleave, Luton Council’s corporate director for inclusive economy, said: ‘We will not tolerate traders that try to evade their responsibilities and mislead customers.

‘Our trading standards team do their utmost to protect our residents from the actions of rogue traders and fraudsters to ensure that they face justice.’

Picture credit: David Mirzoeff/PA Archive/PA Images

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.



