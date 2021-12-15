Used Car Dealer Principal of the Year sponsored by Aston Lark, Winner: Spencer Gray

Spencers Car Sales boss Spencer Gray came out on top in the prestigious Used Car Dealer Principal of the Year category at the 2021 Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

The head of the Norwich-based dealership impressed our judges by spearheading a business that excels in customer feedback.

The firm also performed impressively in the mystery shopping process and enjoyed sparkling online reviews from customers.

Gray beat off tough competition from the likes of James Quigley from Acorn Kia Crewe and Craig Vladimirovs from Car Quay to scoop top honours.

It was a night of double celebration for Spencers, with the MOT wing of the business – Spencers MOT & Service Centre – also winning our Service and Repair Outlet of the Year award.

Speaking to Car Dealer after winning, Gray said: ‘We’re really pleased, it’s fantastic news for us and the staff to show all of the hard work that’s been put in over the last couple of the years.

‘We are dedicated to our customers and try to keep our service at the highest level as possible.

‘We work hard in the local area to build relationships. We’re humbled. We didn’t think we’d be taking home an award tonight, so it really means the world.’

Shortlisted for this award:

James Fackrell, Taunton VW

Spencer Gray, Spencers Car Sales

James Quigley, Acorn Kia Crewe

Mark Swindells, Croyland Car Megastore

Craig Vladimirovs, Car Quay

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott was also on hand to offer his congratulations after the ceremony.

He said: ‘Spencers MOT Centre blew away our mystery shoppers with their top customer service.

‘They should be extremely proud to be walking away with not one, but two awards, for Best Used Car Service Centre and Spencer Gray’s award for dealer principal of the year.’

Spencers Car Sales has been established for more than 20 years, having been founded as a family business in 2001.

It’s now based in the Rackheath region of Norwich at a new purpose-built site, which incorporates a specialist service centre and MOT bay.

Pictured at top from left are Jem Emirali, manager at category sponsor Aston Lark, Spencer Gray and Mike Brewer

W: www.spencersmot.co.uk T: 01603 266000



