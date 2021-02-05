Just as a great team is important to a dealership’s success so too is a great leader.

The last 12 months have seen enormous changes throughout the motor trade, but one thing has remained constant and that’s effective, strong leadership.

In times of crisis, employees look to their boss for guidance, direction, decisive thinking and a good dose of morale-boosting words and actions.

For this award, sponsored by The WMS Group, our judges were looking for great leadership to be demonstrated with a quality offering for used car customers throughout the business.

Our mystery shoppers particularly focused on strong leadership qualities, regardless of business size and the competition was particularly strong in 2020.

But one dealer principal was head and shoulders above the rest, leading a serial award-winning used car dealership which boasts impressive online reviews and wowed our mystery shoppers with a brilliant personal service – Sam Evans of Beck Evans.

‘It’s nice to win an award and be recognised, and we’re obviously doing something right – it’s a team effort with us,’ Evans told Mike Brewer in a special video interview you can watch above.

He explained that the business, specialising in prestige cars in Kent, is a real family affair that’s constantly trying to improve on excellent service.

‘I work with my brother and we’re both dealer principals – it’s a family business and we try and get it right,’ Evans said.

‘We have a great team around us, and we’re looking to improve and grow every year. It’s been a very tough year and they are the ones that have come through and shown that they can do it.’

Winning Used Car Dealer Principal of the Year is more than just a firm pat on his back for Evans, but it’s a great thing for the whole Beck Evans team.

Evans said: ‘I said to the team we were up for some awards and it’s really good for morale and it shows they’re doing the job right – we’re just in the background and I’m pulling the strings!

‘Hopefully this gives the team a boost and we have another successful year.’

Evans said he and the team intend to shout about the award win across its social media platforms and its email footers, and give the gong pride of place in the showroom’s office.

Looking ahead to 2021 and beyond, Evans added: ‘We are looking to expand in the next two years, maybe one or two sites and grow up to around 600 cars and commercials.

‘We just need to keep the momentum going.’

The Highly Commended awards went to Scott Shilcock of Prestige Diesels & Sports, and Marshall Volvo Welwyn Garden City’s Ali Ekram.

W: beckeevans.co.uk

T: 02083 020860

