A used car dealership and garage in Wales is counting the cost after an arsonist set fire to vehicles on its forecourt.

NGM Garage & Car Sales in Rogiet was targeted on Monday (Jan 4) just before 9pm, with CCTV cameras capturing the culprit pouring something over the vehicles and setting light to them then running away.

Partner James Moore told Wales Online that two of the vehicles – a blue Fiat Panda as well as a white Fiat Punto – were left completely burnt while a third, unidentified one was partially damaged.

Residents alerted the fire and rescue service and Moore said he was ‘very grateful’ to the community, also praising firefighters for their swift response, since otherwise it could have been ‘an awful lot worse with so many residential properties surrounding us’.

He added that the business had been working hard throughout the pandemic but this had been a setback that had left him feeling ‘awful’.

On Facebook, the family-run NGM Garage, which was established in 1983, wrote: ‘Looking back at footage, someone must know this jacket, and for sure he has burnt his hand or clothing. As he’s running away looks like it’s a blue/grey colour with a hi vis stripe across top.’

Commenting on what happened, one person said on NGM’s Facebook page: ‘I could understand a tiny bit if you were a con man or ripped people off but that’s far from the truth. You’re all so genuine and lovely and there to make a living from your business that you’ve built up.’

Another said: ‘What a disgrace. I hope you find him and he is prosecuted. Sorry to see this at a local family business.’

Firefighters received the call at 8.37pm and had put out the fire by 9.26pm.

Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference 2100 003 894, or they can send a direct message via social media or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Car Dealer has contacted the garage for a comment.