Log in
Car Dealer Weekly Briefing slate V8Car Dealer Weekly Briefing slate V8

News

Weekly Briefing: Why are family run car dealers closing? Plus Big’s dressing down on BBC Watchdog

  • Our editor in chief on the latest motor trade news all summarised in one place
  • His briefing gives time poor car dealers the need to know news in one place
  • Subscribers receive update every Friday with exclusive comment

Time 8:17 am, March 7, 2025

In this week’s Car Dealer Briefing James Baggott rounds up the motor trade news you cannot afford to miss.

In the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, his subscriber-only newsletter, he asks with the closure of yet another small independent franchised car dealer, is it the end of the road for the family-run firms? 

Elsewhere, Cinch opens another dealership, Big Motoring World gets a dressing down by BBC Watchdog and there’s more worrying showroom closures.

Advert

Also featured in this week’s briefing are:

  • February new car sales figures
  • Used car prices up
  • Tom Hartley’s Harrods deal
  • Group 1 buys Johnsons sites
  • Marshall job losses
  • Inchcape’s profits

To read the weekly briefing, you need to be a subscriber on Substack.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff. 

The latest issue of Car Dealer Magazine is out now!

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.

Join us at Car Dealer Live on March 13

James Baggott's avatar

James is the founder and editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, and CEO of parent company Baize Group. James has been a motoring journalist for more than 20 years writing about cars and the car industry.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108