Used car dealers say change of government would benefit sector

Used car dealers are fed up of the current government and want to see fresh blood installed at No 10 to improve things for the sector.

That’s according to an exclusive new survey by tech company APD Global Research, which found that a massive 86 per cent of the used car dealers who were polled said getting rid of Rishi Sunak and his Cabinet at the next election would be good for the used car sector.

Answering other specific questions, almost half of the car dealers quizzed – 45 per cent – said the time was right for a change of government.

Twenty-seven per cent said a change would be good for customer confidence, while a quarter said it would benefit the economy.

Meanwhile, almost a third – 30 per cent – reckoned they might get support for the motor industry in general, although one-tenth reckoned it wouldn’t make any difference.

Also among the findings, 10 per cent said they might be more likely to get support for used car electrification.

However, 29 per cent said they preferred the existing government.

The current Parliament will be dissolved automatically on December 17, 2024, but that’s the latest when it could happen and it could be dissolved sooner.

Polling day should then take place 25 days later, not counting bank holidays or weekends that fall within that period, meaning the next time the UK electorate goes to the polls will be no later than January 2025.

Speaking exclusively to Car Dealer about the research findings, APD Global Research MD Paul Turner said: ‘We thought it would be timely to ask the dealer community their opinions on the levels of support from politicians for the UK automotive sector.

‘One of the key findings highlighted a high level of fatigue in the current direction of travel at Westminster, with almost half of the used car dealers polled feeling that changes were necessary to boost consumer confidence and the economy.’

But he added: ‘Of course, as the old adage goes, a week is a long time in politics, never mind a year, and views could certainly change before the election.’

The research was carried out at the end of July, with the sample size consisting of a panel of 51 used car dealers.

Image credit: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire/PA Images