Used car dealership in sleepy Norfolk village to close down as owner retires after four decades

  • Community car dealership to close its doors after 40 years of trading
  • Rossiters Garage near Kings Lynn to cease operations on April 30
  • Owner of four decades, Chris Rossiter, has decided the time is right to retire
Time 10:00 am, March 12, 2024

A small community car dealership is to close down after 40 years following the owner’s decision to retire.

Rossiters Garage, in the sleepy village of Dersingham, near Kings Lynn, began trading in 1984 and has been in the same hands ever since.

Boss Chris Rossiter has guided the company through four decades and two different sites but has now decided to bring the curtain down on his time in used car sales, at the age of 68.

Lynn News reports that Rossiters will close its doors for the final time on April 30, with loyal customers invited to drop in for refreshments from the 26th to the 28th.

The dealership originally began trading in nearby North Wootton before moving to its current home way back in 1990.

The business later won the UK distribution contract for AC Schnitzer – the specialist tuning company for BMW and Mini cars.

Explaining his decision to stand down, Rossiter told his local paper: ‘Having started in 1984, after 40 years, I’m ready to retire and focus on many other ambitions in my life.

‘Over the decades, through both car sales and our AC Schnitzer programme, we’ve made many friends and had wonderfully loyal customers. That’s what I’ll miss more than anything.

‘I’ve also been blessed with fantastic staff over the years, most of whom stayed for long spells. Richard Asker (sales director) has been with me for nearly 25 years.

‘I always aimed to present a relaxed, no pressure, atmosphere. I like to think that both customers and staff were able to feel rather homely and comfortable here.’

