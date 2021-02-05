This has always been a competitive category and it’s one where dealers really pride themselves on their personal service.

They don’t have the luxuries of huge economies of scale to make their businesses work, so they really need to make sure the customer is satisfied, and our judges were really impressed with the experience they got from Crompton Way Motors.

They loved the smart videos explaining the services on offer during the pandemic, which made our mystery shoppers feel truly valued.

Owner Paul Richards said he was ‘over the moon to get the accolade’, sponsored by Trade To Trade Underwriting, adding: ‘It’s been a tough, tough year.’

He attributed it to the team effort by the staff and said he was very proud of them, adding that there were ‘robust processes’ within the business, with ‘customer satisfaction being key’.

He added: ‘Going back to the beginning of the year we’ve had to adapt but the motor trade is good at adapting.

‘We’ve bought a truck for delivering cars to customers, we’re FaceTiming customers, so it’s changed the way we operate, but to be honest it’s probably changed in a good way.

‘It’s working for us at the moment. We’re following all the government guidelines but the team’s on it and we’ve just got to push forward.’

He added: ‘As a business, we’re very family orientated, the staff have been here a long time, we’ve got a very stable team.’

The dealership saw the importance of putting out videos explaining the Covid measures it had put in place as well as what cars it had.

He said: ‘We’re on FaceTime all the time, we’re on Instagram, so basically we’re just busy, busy promoting the business digitally.

‘It’s a different way of doing it, but it’s exciting. We’re doing click-and-deliver and click-and-collect at the moment, so onward and upward – just keep pressing forward.’

Richards said the team would be over the moon when they found out about the dealership’s triumph, which he added would be a good promoter for it as they could ‘bang the drum’ about it.

‘Even though we’re a small business, we still operate robust processes. We’re just like a franchise business, we have everything in place, we’re very customer-orientated.

‘To win this award is fantastic. We can get it out there on social media, and again, it’s another string to our bow.’

Supermini UK, Nottingham, and R Symons, New Milton, took the highly commended spots.

W: cromptonwaymotors.co.uk

T: 01204 393181

