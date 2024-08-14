Log in

Used car dealership says police have identified vandal accused of smashing showroom window

  • Station Motors in Mold had its window broken in attack last month
  • Police launched public appeal to find person responsible
  • Used car dealership says suspect has now been identified

Time 11:19 am, August 14, 2024

A yob who smashed the window of a used car dealership is believed to have been identified following a public appeal.

Car Dealer reported earlier this month that Station Motors in Mold was targeted by a vandal on the night of July 9.

The incident saw police launch an investigation into criminal damage, with officers releasing a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to.

The picture of the suspect, shared on social media, showed a man with a dark beard, wearing a navy beanie and a camouflaged, cat-branded coat.

Car Dealer has now been told that the plea for information was successful and the culprit has allegedly been identified.

A spokesman for Station Motors told Car Dealer: ‘We can now report that thanks to the police and local help, the culprit has been found.

‘He will be dealt with shortly.’

The dealership forms part of the wider Dickens Group and offers used cars from brands including Porsche, Audi, BMW and Land Rover.

The business, which stocks around 60 cars, also includes an approved Vauxhall repairs operation as well as MOT and servicing facilities.

North Wales Police has not responded to Car Dealer’s approach for a comment.

