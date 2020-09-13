A used car dealership in Tipton has been told to return its pitch to its original condition after it failed to properly apply for planning permission.

In October 2019, Skyman Motors, on Burnt Tree, put in an application to Sandwell Council for retrospective planning permission, having already cut down the trees on the site, constructed offices and put up a fence and gates.

However, because the land had been allocated for housing, the council threw out the application, adding that it had also fears for highway safety. In addition, it criticised the design of the buildings.

Skyman ignored the rejection though and carried on trading, leading to the council issuing an enforcement order in February, which the dealership appealed against, claiming the order went too far.

But its plea fell on deaf ears, with the independent planning inspector saying: ‘It is clear that the requirements to cease the use for a car sales business and to remove the structures and hardstanding cannot be excessive, because they go no further than remedying the breach of planning control.

‘Indeed, any lesser requirements would not fully remedy the breach.’

Skyman Motors has now been given six months to undo its work.

The council welcomed the decision, telling the Birmingham Mail: ‘We are pleased the Planning Inspectorate dismissed the appeal but disappointed we had to go to these lengths.’

