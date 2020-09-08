Sales of used cars are up almost 50 per cent compared with the same period last year, according to one of the biggest names in the pre-owned car business.

Big Motoring World reported a sales increase of 46 per cent in August, with over 6,000 customers across the threshold and a total sales volume of 2,700 from its sites in London and Kent, reflecting a sales trend that is reciprocated across the UK.

It’s the third month in a row where Big Motoring World has seen its sales volumes increase, with 2,257 cars sold in June and 2,513 in July.

‘The market for good-quality, late-model used cars is booming at the moment,’ said chief executive Peter Waddell.

‘A combination of pent-up demand caused by lockdown and the decision by many customers to own an additional or second car over public transport has seen us face unprecedented levels of interest in high-quality second-hand cars, and thanks to our incredible choice and hard-working team, we are able to offer exactly what the market demands.’

One of the reasons that Big Motoring World is able to keep up with demand is because of the group’s recently opened preparation centre in Peterborough, Cambs, which ensures all its used cars are of the best standard and is able to turn them around from arrival to retail standard in less than 48 hours.

Wheels are refurbished, paintwork refinished and cars serviced and MOTed on site by a team of automotive professionals before being dispatched to one of the group’s four major sales sites.

Marketing boss Darren Miller said: ‘Thanks to our ability to turn cars around quickly, we are confident we can keep up with demand, which shows no sign of slowing down this month.’

Big Motoring World Group is also preparing to launch its online used car sales offering Carzam.co.uk later this year.

