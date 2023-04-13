Log in
Used car sales jumped by 6.8 per cent in March for Top 200 dealers

Time 7:09 am, April 13, 2023

Used car sales for the UK’s Top 200 dealers appeared to recover in March, new figures show.

Data from our used car partner CarCondor.co.uk showed sales of second-hand cars jumped by 6.8 per cent last month to 178,262.

Revenue shot up by over 10 per cent, too, with the Top 200 dealers raking in £3.81bn from used car sales.

New stock was the highest rising metric, however, with numbers climbing by just under 30 per cent on February – 153,009 versus March’s 198,035.

March’s numbers reversed a heavy slump in February which saw sales fall by 10.55 per cent revenue slide by 9.69 per cent.

Arnold Clark remained the most stocked dealer in the 200-strong list, with 24,690 second-hand cars in stock.

Marshall maintained its second place with 8,554 cars while Evans Halshaw and Sytner swapped places with 8,045 and 7,562 used cars in stock, respectively.

Cinch stayed tenth place with 4,567 cars while Cazoo dropped four places with 4,557 cars in stock.

March’s fastest selling used car for the Top 200 dealers was the Mazda CX-5, while the top-selling car remained the Ford Fiesta.

The full list can be viewed below – members of the Car Dealer website can access the data as part of their membership.

