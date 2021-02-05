Anyone who runs a dealership knows how important a good team is to help pull everything together and get things done – and after the year that we had in 2020, good teams proved more vital than ever.

In this award, sponsored by CarGurus, our judges were looking for those teams that showed a great all-round performance to help their dealership succeed.

As such, our mystery shoppers assessed the whole business more than once to ensure there was consistent quality across the team.

White Dove Skoda in Cardiff – part of a family-run group that has been going for more than 60 years – impressed our judges with not only a personal film of the used car but also a guiding hand to help complete the process online, as well as offering to deliver the car anywhere in the UK.

Boss Richard Hughes said it was ‘a great honour’ to win the award and ‘great to hear’ how impressed the judges had been.

‘For the team, it obviously means that all the hard work they’ve put in and all the effort has been well rewarded,’ he told Mike Brewer in an interview you can watch above.

‘We’ve worked very hard this year. We’ve put a lot of different processes in, and it’s nice to see that we’ve had some recognition.’

Hughes said the focus now was getting through what was in front of them and planning their road map for the future.

He added: ‘Hopefully, with the vaccines and all the good news that’s coming, it won’t be too long until we open properly.’

Not only that but the team can also look forward to a nice lunch and some fizz courtesy of the company when circumstances allow it, vowed Hughes!

ESP Cars in Long Eaton and Taggarts Jaguar, Glasgow, took the highly commended spots.

W: whitedovegroup.co.uk

T: 029 2064 2999

