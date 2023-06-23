Used car salesman ordered to pay more than £23,000 after ‘fundamentally dishonest’ insurance claim

A used car salesman must pay more than £23,000 after his ‘dishonest’ insurance claim was thrown out of court.

Jason ‘Boxer Jack’ Jackson, tried to secure a £30,000 payout by claiming his severe back pain was caused by a minor road traffic collision in May 2017.

However, the true source of the 43-year-old’s pain was a spinal fracture picked up during a banger race two years earlier.

The incident also saw the Basildon native break his pelvis, neck, and ankle but he failed to disclose it to insurers during routine medical checks as part of his claim.

The truth was only uncovered when investigators, working for suspicious insurers AXA, uncovered a local newspaper story about the original banger crash.

At that point, Jackson attempted to withdraw his £30,000 claim but AXA Insurance asked that the case continue.

He appeared at Romford County Court earlier this year where district judge Emma Goodchild heard that the 2017 crash occurred in standing traffic on the M25.

The incident was described by the other driver as ‘unremarkable’ but four days later Jackson instructed solicitors to represent him, complaining of back and shoulder injuries.

AXA were immediately suspicious of the claims and hired law firm Clyde & Co to investigate further, resulting in the discovery of the local newspaper article.

After hearing all the evidence, the judge found Jackson’s claim to be ‘fundamentally dishonest’ and it was thrown out of court.

Since that hearing he has been ordered to pay the defence’s legal bill, totalling £23,000, EssexLive reports.

Damian Rourke, the partner leading the investigation for Clyde & Co, said: ‘Mr Jackson wasted the court’s time and cost himself thousands of pounds by behaving dishonestly.

‘Any genuine claim he had was rendered null and void by his attempt to gain as much money from the situation as possible. I hope cases of this nature serve as a deterrent to anyone considering insurance fraud.’

Chris Walsh, commercial claims director at AXA Insurance added: ‘This case highlights the importance of declaring all relevant information when making a claim.

‘Mr Jackson failed to mention previous injuries in a medical examination, and the fact that he continued to pursue his banger racing hobby after the accident.

‘Both pieces of information proved pivotal to outcome of claims validation process. AXA continues to fight insurance fraud in collaboration with its legal partners, ensuring there are consequences for the perpetrators.’

Main image: Basildon Crown and County Court (PA Images)