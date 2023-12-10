Log in

Used car searches expected to ‘bounce’ immediately after Christmas Day

  • Searches of used cars expected to rise in days after Christmas Day
  • December 27 predicted to be the busiest day for online activity
  • Motors has analysed search trend data dating back to 2018 for prediction
Time 7:33 am, December 10, 2023

Dealers have been told to prepare for a bounce in used car searches in the days following Christmas Day.

New data from Motors shows the period between the ‘big day’ and New Year’s Eve could be busy for dealers with ‘up-to-date stock listings’.

The firm has analysed search trends data dating back to 2018 which shows used car searches ease off from the end of November to December 25.

Activity then bounces back on Boxing Day with searches being 38% higher than Christmas Day and up 20% on Christmas Eve.

December 27, however, is the busiest day with used car searches leaping 67% ahead of Christmas Day and 46% up on Christmas Eve.

Searches continue to build daily before dipping on New Year’s Eve and then growing steadily through January.

Lucy Tugby, marketing director of Motors, said: ‘Our data reveals just how quickly consumers take a break from their seasonal celebrations to research their next used car purchase.

‘December is a challenging month for used car sales. However, search traffic is still relatively high during the first two weeks before easing and then bouncing back strongly from Boxing Day and growing daily thereafter.

‘We don’t expect this festive break to be any different.’

She added: ‘Dealers tempted to hold off from advertising new stock until after the holiday period will undoubtedly be missing out on sales opportunities.

‘Instead, it’s vital they spend the run-up to Christmas ensuring vehicles are prepared for sale and all online listings are up to date to maximise on rising search activity and get 2024 off to a positive start.’

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

